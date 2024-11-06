Shadow justice secretary accuses PM over early release scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A scheme that has seen thousands of prisoners released early to ease overcrowding in jails has come under further criticism after a freed prisoner allegedly went on the run.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick took aim at the Prime Minister over the case of a former actor accused of evading arrest after being released early.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Keir Starmer let him out early.”

Jason Hoganson, 53, was wanted by Northumbria Police over accusations that he had breached his licence.

He was released early from jail in September, and was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He admitted one count of breaching the order but denied the other count, and denied assault, and had been due to stand trial at South Shields Magistrates’ Court last week.

Northumbria Police made a public appeal on Tuesday about Hoganson’s whereabouts, and on Wednesday said he was no longer wanted.

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in the 1987 film Empire State.

He was released early as part of the scheme to ease overcrowding in error, one of 37 inmates who were accidentally freed.

But it is understood that Hoganson was likely to have been released a few days later anyway under the terms of his original sentence.