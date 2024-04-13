Victoria Beckham joins chorus of tributes to ‘icon’ Roberto Cavalli

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to the “icon” Roberto Cavalli after the Italian fashion designer’s death, aged 83.

Cavalli, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Beckham shared a tribute on her Instagram stories, posting a photo of herself holding hands with Cavalli while he had his hand raised and made the peace sign.

She wrote: “So sorry to hear the sad news of Roberto’s passing. He’ll forever be an icon.”

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani labelled Cavalli a “true artist” in a post shared by the Armani account on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Armani said: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.

“I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said alongside a picture of her and Cavalli on X: “Unapologetic in style & spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto_Cavalli”.

American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson wrote on the platform: “Roberto Cavalli was always one of my favorite designers. A true artist in every sense of the word!

“He made the world a more beautiful place and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace!”

A host of celebrities including Maya Jama attended the Roberto Cavalli Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear shoot in February.

Last month, Dune actress Zendaya wore Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

She sported a grey fringed Roberto Cavalli gown from the spring/summer 2011 collection, with a deep-V neckline and an open back.

Her Cavalli outfit at the event tapped into the resurgence of the boho trend – recently seen during Paris Fashion Week.

Last year, when Taylor Swift embarked on her long-awaited Eras tour, for the five-song section dedicated to hit album 1989, she wore a pair of beaded two-piece sets by Cavalli in magenta and green.

Part of a capsule collection designed for the tour by creative director Fausto Puglisi, the skirt and top sets were embellished with Swarovski crystals in a diamond pattern and beaded fringing.

“The design, the finishing, the hand application of each crystal and fringe has been hand crafted to match the extraordinary talent that is Taylor Swift,” an Instagram post from the Italian label read.

Beyonce’s 2016 visual album Lemonade was a cultural milestone, and one of her most iconic outfits was a yellow dress by Roberto Cavalli in the Lemonade video, which features the singer wielding a baseball bat and smashing car windows.

In the same year, Kim Kardashian sported a khaki “naked” dress by Cavalli at a Vogue Gala Dinner event.

Sex And The City’s famously fashion-first lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, notably wore a Cavalli top in an episode of the series.

“We had that top for years in our wardrobe; I think we bought it at a sample sale,” Rebecca Weinberg, one of the SATC costume designers told InStyle last month during an interview about the show’s fashionable moments.

On the big screen, Eva Green – the first Bond girl of the Daniel Craig era – made waves in a purple Cavalli dress with a jewelled neckline.