Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ombudsman expedites three investigations into landlord after toddler’s death

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing has come under fire after it emerged the landlord failed to respond to the parents’ complaints about mould.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Thursday 17 November 2022 11:35
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020 (Family handout/PA)
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020 (Family handout/PA)

The housing ombudsman is expediting three investigations into the landlord of a two-year-old boy who died after suffering prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.

Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) and its chief executive Gareth Swarbrick, who earned £170,000 the same year Awaab died, have come under fire after it emerged the parents repeatedly complained to the landlord about the mould.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakely said he has been alerted to three “high or medium risk” complaints involving the landlord and has instructed his team “to expedite these investigations”.

In a written letter to Mr Swarbrick, Mr Blakely wrote: “Following the coroner’s verdict on the inquest involving Awaab Ishak, I asked my team to review open cases relating to the landlord, in particular damp and mould.”

Recommended

Mr Blakely said he has instructed his team to use measures in the Housing Ombudsman Scheme to gather any information needed from RBH, “given my specific concerns about the circumstances of these complaints”.

These include requiring the landlord to allow interviews with staff, provide information from third parties or former staff members and attend meetings with the ombudsman.

Mr Blakely also told Mr Gareth he would be exercising powers to conduct a further investigation in relation to one specific complaint to establish if it shows wider failings within the landlord.

“I would welcome a meeting with you to set out our approach in more detail and respond to any initial questions you or your team may have,” he wrote.

An RBH spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of the Housing Ombudsman’s letter and will meet with Mr Blakeway or a member of his team at the earliest opportunity to discuss these three cases.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in