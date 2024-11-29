What the papers say – November 29
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
A scandal engulfing MasterChef star Greg Wallace dominates Friday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and Metro report the popular broadcaster stepped back from the program after 13 people came forward with allegations of “inappropriate and sexualised behaviour during filming”.
Meanwhile, The Sun and the Daily Star both splash on comments from Sir Rod Stewart, who said Mr Wallace was a “bully” who “humiliated” his wife.
In political news, the i leads on a new poll revealing more than 54% of UK adults back plans to legalise assisted dying.
Kim Leadbeater, the MP behind the assisted dying bill, said passing the law is a “once in a decade” opportunity, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Express reports Dame Esther Rantzen is also calling on MPs to support the bill to ensure those battling terminal illness can “look forward with confidence to a good death”.
The Daily Mail reveals Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has admitted to a fraud conviction for misleading police over a “stolen” mobile phone.
The Prime Minister has promised to tighten rules around migration after saying figures showing net migration had reached more than one million last year “should shock all of us,” The Times reports.
The Independent leads on Sir Keir Starmer blaming Tories and an “experiment in open borders” on high migration figures.
Lastly, the Financial Times writes that the president of the European Central Bank has urged political leaders to cooperate with Donald Trump regarding proposed tariffs.