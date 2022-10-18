Sir Rod Stewart rents home for family of seven Ukrainian refugees

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Rod Stewart says he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.

The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.

Sir Rod has provided support to Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children, paying rent and bills for the Berkshire property for at least a year, according to The Mirror.

The family, who arrived in the UK without speaking any English, are “lovely… so polite” and “all very grateful”, Sir Rod said.

“It just makes me want to do more. I am thinking of getting another house now and getting a lot more people over,” he told The Mirror.

“I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years.’

“But that was the past; I want to be seen to be doing something now. I am a knight, I should be using my power to do something for people.

“I am sure that if there are people out there who see what I am doing, they will pick up some slack too.”

According to The Mirror, Sir Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster were inspired to act after witnessing the unfolding events of the ongoing war in Ukraine on the news.

The singer also hired three trucks filled with supplies for refugees and had them driven to Ukraine, before using the same vehicles to transport 16 people back to safety in Berlin.

He was later put in contact with Rostyslav and his family, as well as others who he has since given jobs to.

Next month will see Sir Rod kick off a string of UK arena dates, playing in Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

He told The Mirror that he plans to address the conflict in Ukraine as part of the tour, dedicating shows to the country and its people.