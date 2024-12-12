Penny Lancaster: I was a victim of bullying and harassment by Gregg Wallace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Penny Lancaster has alleged that she was a “victim to some of the bullying and harassment behaviour” by Gregg Wallace.

The model and Loose Women star, 53, says that she did not know her husband Sir Rod Stewart was going to make accusations about Wallace’s behaviour until she saw a post on Instagram.

Last month, Sir Rod alleged that the presenter “humiliated” his wife on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, following Wallace stepping away from the BBC programme while the show’s production company Banijay UK investigates claims of misconduct.

Lancaster told ITV’s Loose Women: “I didn’t realise my husband had sent that post out until it was out.

“And of course, you can imagine the influx of inquiries there were.

“I most definitely was witness and victim to some of the bullying and harassment behaviour of Gregg Wallace, and unfortunately, a lot of those involved in the production team were also witness to that, and I really feel that he used his position of power to, I believe, intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set.

“And it’s really unfortunate that someone like him is allowed to get away with that, and while others sort of stand by and let it happen at the same time.”

She added that she was “in shock” by Sir Rod’s message, which also said: “Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?

“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart”.

Lancaster added: “I felt a little bit vindicated that something was put out there, going back to sort of that whole Me Too (movement), it’s shocking to think how many women do suffer in the hands of… (men) in a powerful position and are too afraid to talk out.

“They don’t feel at the time that they’re going to be supported or listened to. So sometimes it can take a few years later for someone to mention something. It gives the other victims and people that have suffered the confidence to come forward.”

BBC bosses previously said the corporation will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”.

A memo sent to staff by the BBC director-general, Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said the corporation would be supporting MasterChef producer Banijay UK in its investigation.

Last week, Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will “take some time out”.

Lawyers for Wallace have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.

The PA news agency understands that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is looking to impose new standards in the creative industry, amid the allegations, and a new independent body needs stronger legal powers in order to hold the sector accountable.

The Labour politician said she was prepared to challenge the sector if the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) did not receive appropriate support following her meeting with them on Wednesday.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “The Culture Secretary had a constructive conversation with attendees and hopes this will be the start of an ongoing dialogue on how the government can support CIISA as it looks to implement its new behaviour standards across the industry.”