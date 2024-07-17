Tory MP recalls watching Stevie Wonder 10-pin bowling in Wolverhampton

Support truly

A Conservative MP has recalled witnessing Stevie Wonder 10-pin bowling in Wolverhampton, adding: “He was actually quite good.”

Sir Roger Gale said he was working as a disc jockey for Radio Caroline when the event involving the blind singing superstar took place in the 1960s.

The former deputy speaker, who is seeking a return to the role, revealed the details in the Commons as he responded to the maiden speech from Warinder Juss, the new Labour MP for Wolverhampton West.

Sir Roger, the MP for Herne Bay and Sandwich, told the House: “If the Ambassador bowling alley is still there then I recall Berry Gordy brought the Motortown Revue to Wolverhampton and I actually watched Stevie Wonder playing 10-pin bowls in a Wolverhampton bowling alley.

“Think about that.”

Asked about his recollections, Sir Roger told the PA news agency: “I was a disc jockey on Radio Caroline, I guess it must have been about 1964 or 65.

“Berry Gordy brought the Tamla-Motown Revue to Britain. They played the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. There was Stevie Wonder, Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, the whole team were there.

“After the show I did a gig as a disc jockey at the Ambassador bowling alley in Wolverhampton.

“And Stevie Wonder came up with the crowd and they were all 10-pin bowling and Stevie was 10-pin bowling. He’s blind.

“It was quite extraordinary – and he was actually quite good.”

He added: “It’s quite extraordinary and it’s absolutely true.”