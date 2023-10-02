Suits and watches owned by James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore to go under hammer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tailored suits and a limited edition watch owned by James Bond star Sir Roger Moore are among a collection of items set to go under the hammer.

Offered from the late actor’s family by Bonhams auction house, the vast lot will go on sale on October 4, the 50th anniversary year of his first appearance as 007 in Live And Let Die.

Sir Roger, who played Bond in seven films, the most of any 007 actor, including 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1983’s Octopussy, died in 2017.

Headline lots within the personal collection sale include a bespoke double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for Sir Roger in the 1977 Bond movie, which has an estimated price tag of between £20,000 and £30,000.

A number of other suits are also being auctioned, including a dinner suit made for the actor by Douglas Hayward, which is identical to one worn during his 007 departure in 1985’s A View To A Kill. It too is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

A white ski suit by sportswear brand Bogner purchased for Sir Roger for the same 007 film could also go for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Meanwhile, an Omega special edition 50 Years Of 007 Seamaster carries an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000.

The watch features an inscription from the Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson which says: “To Roger, love from Michael and Barbara”.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams’ global director of valuations and private collections, previously said: “Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007.

“Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself.”

Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection will go on sale on October 4 with Bonhams auction house.