Historic Kynren show ‘a fitting tribute to Queen’

A special showing of the spectacular Kynren historical re-enactment pageant is being staged this weekend in a tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Some 1,000 volunteers are putting on the outdoors night-time show which romps through 2,000 years of English history in 90 minutes, with Queen Elizabeth featuring centre stage in the firework-lit finale.

It features bloody battles with the Romans and Vikings, Norman invaders, civil war and world wars, industry and entertainment, and three queens – in addition to the reigning monarch.

Performers take part in rehearsals for the live outdoor show (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A special show on Friday kicks off Kynren’s seventh season, staged in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, thanks to philanthropist Jonathan Ruffer, who is hoping to regenerate the town through culture.

Speaking after a dress rehearsal, show CEO Anne-Isabelle Daulon said: “It meant a lot to us to bring forward our usual summer season and have a show that would coincide with the coronation of the Queen 70 years ago.

“The finale is the coming together of all the all the cast members that have been on stage throughout the show.

“And it’s a celebration of coming together which is also the meaning of this adventure.

More than 1,000 people help produce the show (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“And we do that under amazing fireworks. So, what’s not to like?”

The show creator wished that the Queen would enjoy the show if she came to see it, saying: “I hope she would take it as an expression of gratitude for a life of service.

“We celebrate what is best in the country and we hope to put a smile on people’s faces, giving them the opportunity to reflect and to actually feel really proud.

“So, hopefully, she would like it.

“It’s a very fitting way of celebrating the Jubilee and Britishness, and this weekend is all about communities coming together.

The shows are performed below Auckland Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s about being positive, being proud and feeling that this is what the nation does best. So, I think it encapsulates Kynren.”

Local people put on the show, either performing or hosting visitors, after receiving professional training.

The open air shows are performed beneath Auckland Castle and feature daring horse riding, waddling ducks, flaming arrows, a Norman longboat, the Beatles and the Spice Girls.

The Jubilee show on Friday is followed by performances every Saturday night in August and the first two in September.