Two teenagers charged with manslaughter and arson over fire death of woman, 88
Josephine Smith was killed in a fire at a residential address in Romford in October.
Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a fire in east London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fire at a residential address in Queens Park Road, Romford on October 28, before Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kai Cooper, 18, from Leatherhead Surrey and a 15-year-old boy from Southend Essex, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter.
They were also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith’s death as smoke inhalation.
Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.
The two teenagers have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
