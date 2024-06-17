Lord Cashman has Labour whip suspended over Rosie Duffield ‘frit or lazy’ claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former EastEnders star Lord Cashman has had the Labour whip suspended for suggesting Rosie Duffield was scared or lazy after she called off local hustings over safety concerns.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the peer’s comments were “particularly inappropriate”.

Ms Duffield, who is standing for re-election in Canterbury, has been the target of abuse over her defence of women’s rights and female-only spaces.

Former Labour MEP Lord Cashman commented on a social media post about Ms Duffield’s decision, saying she was “Frit. Or lazy”.

Sir Keir told reporters on a campaign visit that what Lord Cashman said was “particularly inappropriate and that’s why the support of the whip was withdrawn as it was very swiftly”.

Ms Duffield said the “extremely difficult decision” to cancel local hustings was made because the “actions of a few fixated individuals” had affected her “sense of security and wellbeing”.

She has faced allegations of transphobia about her defence of female-only spaces.

After the backlash to his remarks, Lord Cashman said: “I apologise unreservedly for a post that I put out regarding the Labour candidate for Canterbury. I fully understand any complaints that will be sent to the Labour Party.”