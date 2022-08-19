Jump to content
Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

Her two most memorable roles came in sitcoms written by Roy Clarke.

Ellie Iorizzo
Friday 19 August 2022 16:41
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)

Star of British television sitcoms Josephine Tewson has died aged 91, her agent has confirmed.

Tewson, best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, died on Thursday night at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry.

A statement from her agent Jean Diamond of Diamond Management said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91.”

Born in Hampstead, London, in 1931, Tewson attended grammar school before enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), from which she graduated in 1952.

Minor parts came her way during the 1960s in shows such as Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show.

The decade also saw her regularly appear in sketches alongside comedians Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker in Hark At Barker and Frost On Sunday.

She also played Edna Hawkins in the first six series of the ITV sitcom Shelley, which aired during the ’80s and early ’90s.

However, she was best known for playing the pragmatic Elizabeth Warden, neighbour and reluctant confidant of social-climbing snob Hyacinth Bucket in the much-loved BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

Roy Clarke was the writer behind the show and also provided Tewson with her most memorable late career role, playing Miss Davenport in Last Of The Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010.

In 2012, Tewson launched her one-woman show, titled Still Keeping Up Appearances? and toured across the UK.

Former EastEnders actress Debbie Arnold, 67, was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: “So sad we lost 2 wonderful people firstly Bruce Montague and now 2 days later – Josephine Tewson.

“@JudyBuxton7 and I had the honour of travelling the world and Uk with these comedy greats ending up in the West End. We had such fun. I adored Jo”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

The wife of late actor John Challis, Carol, shared an image of her husband and Tewson starring together in Last Of The Summer Wine.

She wrote: “Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone.”

