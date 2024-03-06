Man charged with common assault over Roy Keane headbutt allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 43-year-old man has been charged with common assault over an incident in which football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on March 14, having been charged via post on February 13.

The charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.