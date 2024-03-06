Jump to content

Man charged with common assault over Roy Keane headbutt allegations

The charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 06 March 2024 15:35
Pundit Roy Keane (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pundit Roy Keane (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 43-year-old man has been charged with common assault over an incident in which football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on March 14, having been charged via post on February 13.

The charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

