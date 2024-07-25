Services cadets advised not to wear uniform in public after attack on soldier

Support truly

Royal Air Force and Sea Cadets have been advised not to wear their uniform while travelling in public after an an Army officer was stabbed in Kent.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton was injured during the alleged knife attack in Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

The serviceman, in his 40s, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

On Wednesday, Royal Air Force cadets were sent a message reminding them not to travel in uniform unless by car or to “hide your affiliation to the military” by wearing a coat or covering.

Anthony Esan has been charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in Gillingham (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Uniform policy for the Army has not changed, and service personnel are able to wear uniforms in public, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

The message, sent directly to Royal Air Force cadets shortly after midday on Wednesday, added: “Whilst inconvenient this does protect your safety.”

Sea Cadets and their parents also received an email reiterating that cadets should “travel in plain clothes” and “change in an allocated area”, a spokesperson for the organisation said.

They were reminded to travel in groups of at least two while on public transport, and not to leave their uniforms visible in a vehicle, the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson from the MoD said: “From an Army perspective, the policy on wearing uniform has not changed – uniforms may be worn in public.

“However, the policy also states that personnel may choose not to wear uniform if for Service reasons or security considerations this would be impractical or unsafe.

“With cadet organisations, the decision may be taken at a regional level to err on the side of caution, which is the prerogative of local leadership.”

Children can join the Royal Air Force cadets between the ages of 13 and 17, and if they are in year eight at school, they can join at 12 years old, according to the organisation’s website.

The Sea Cadets’ said youngsters can join from their 12th birthday.

Cadets are voluntary youth organisations sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

The five cadet groups are: Sea Cadet Corps; Volunteer Cadet Corps; Combined Cadet Force, Army Cadet Force and the Air Training Corps.

Anthony Esan, 24 appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on August 22.