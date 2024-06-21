King and Queen’s Royal Ascot runner is a longshot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The King and Queen will need the rub of the green to see another Royal Ascot winner on the penultimate day of the Berkshire meet.

Charles and Camilla joined thousands of racegoers for an afternoon of racing and invited family and friends to watch the action on the turf.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman, were in the traditional carriage procession, along with Dame Darcey Bussell and JCB manufacturer Lord Bamford.

The King and Queen’s horse, Hard to Resist, will run in the Sandringham Stakes, but is a longshot with odds of 50-1, and is way adrift of the favourites.

The couple took on Queen Elizabeth II’s thoroughbreds and last year had their first Royal Ascot winner, when Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

Among the celebrities presenting the racing prizes were actress Dame Maureen Lipman and the author Dame Jilly Cooper.

Peter Phillips, the King’s nephew, was spotted strolling in the parade ring hand-in-hand with his reported new girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

The couple were later seen in the royal enclosure watching the racing from a balcony with a group of friends.