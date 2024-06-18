Royal Ascot racegoers hoping to see King and Queen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The King and Queen will be hoping to add to their tally of Royal Ascot winners when the famous racing meet opens it doors to thousands of racegoers.

Charles and Camilla are likely to join the punters at the Berkshire course and cement their position as champions of racing, just like Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and his wife took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and have entered a string of horses over the next five days.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Traditionally, the King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a convention which will reach its 200th anniversary next year, as it was first held in 1825 during the reign of King George IV.

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days at the Berkshire race course.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch” and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.