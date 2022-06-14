In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot
The event is one of the highlights of the sporting and social calendar.
Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.
The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.
Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.
The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.
