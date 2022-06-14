In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

The event is one of the highlights of the sporting and social calendar.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 14 June 2022 13:47
Vivienne Jenner poses in a hat at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.

A racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
A racegoer from Ukraine, Maria Turtus, poses for a photograph (Aaron Chown/PA)
The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.

The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
It was a beautiful sunny day for racegoers, with flowers in full bloom for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)
Racegoers at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

Not to be outdone, male race fans also dressed up for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)
Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats (David Davies/PA)
A stylish hat was essential at the races (David Davies/PA)
The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice was at the races with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Aaron Chown/PA)
A racegoer in a Union flag hat (Aaron Chown/AP)
Red, white and blue hats proved popular at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
A racegoer at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
The bunting was back out at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA0
