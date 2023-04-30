Kiltwalkers stride out to raise money for hundreds of charities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The streets of Glasgow were awash with tartan as thousands of people stepped out on the Kiltwalk to raise money for more than 800 charities.

A record number of 14,000 Kiltwalkers braved the rain to take part in the event on Sunday.

Walkers lined up to take part in three routes: the 23-mile Mighty Stride, which left from Glasgow Green, the 14-mile Big Stroll from Clydebank, and the three-mile Wee Wander from Lomond Shores to Moss O’ Balloch Park.

Kiltwalk has raised and distributed £37 million to more than 3,000 charities in the last seven years.

The event is being fully underwritten by The Hunter Foundation and is once again supported by headline sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland and Arnold Clark.

Sir Tom Hunter, who led the walk, said: “Today’s Glasgow Kiltwalk will help 856 different Scottish charities, the biggest in one day.

“The efforts of every one of our 14,000 walkers will make a massive difference to people who need it so much. It’s phenomenal. The Kiltwalk community have done us proud.

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is taking a terrible toll, it’s important that so many people have come out and walked and donated for the most vulnerable.

“I’d like to thank each and every one for their Kiltwalk kindness.”

This year the entry fee for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll was reduced by 37% from £32 to £20 to make Kiltwalk as accessible as possible amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Every penny raised goes directly to the charities chosen by the walkers plus they can claim Gift Aid which can raise the totals to 125% of everything raised.

The amount raised by the event is still being calculated.

Charities were out in force to cheer on walkers and boost their morale at the six pit stops along the way, where walkers were refreshed with snacks, fruit and soft drinks.

Shona Langlands, senior fundraising manager at the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), one of the pit stop partners, said: “The team from SAMH loved every second of our day at Glasgow Kiltwalk. We had over 200 SAMH supporters taking part in the event and it was so touching to engage with them at our pit stop and hear their stories of why they chose to raise much-needed funds for Scotland’s mental health.

“It’s also a great reminder that being physically active is a key way to support our mental wellbeing. From everyone at SAMH, a huge thank you to our supporters – the need for our life-changing services continues to grow and your support is helping us transform lives.”

The next Kiltwalk event will take place in Aberdeen on June 4, then in Dundee on August 20 and Edinburgh on September 17.

Anyone wishing to sign up for the events can do so at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.