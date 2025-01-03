Second World War veterans urged to register for VE Day and VJ Day events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Royal British Legion has urged Second World War veterans to register for commemorations marking the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day this year.

Victory in Europe (VE) Day happened on May 8 1945, while Victory over Japan (VJ) Day took place on August 15 1945, effectively ending the war.

Major events to commemorate the anniversaries will be centred on the combined efforts of the Allied Forces, from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond, the Royal British Legion says.

The charity is calling for those who served in the Second World War, or their family or carers on their behalf, to register on its website to join national and local community events.

It is always an honour being part of a Royal British Legion event, joining with comrades to remember and pay tribute to those we lost D-Day veteran John Roberts

Retired Rear Admiral John Roberts, 100, a D-Day veteran from Kent, said: “2025 is an important year for my generation, with anniversaries for both VE and VJ Day.

“It is always an honour being part of a Royal British Legion event, joining with comrades to remember and pay tribute to those we lost.

“I want to encourage all those who served their country in the Second World War to register on the RBL’s website, to make sure they are involved.”

Last year marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with members of the royal family joining politicians and the public at events in Normandy, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and around the country.

These included 21 veterans and their families returning to Normandy in June to commemorate the beach landings, and 26 veterans attending the service at the Arboretum.

The Royal British Legion is hoping that the nation will come together again for VE Day and VJ Day commemorations in 2025, to pay tribute to those who served in the conflict.

Everyone in modern Britain will somehow have a connection to those who experienced the war, either through their family or community heritage Philippa Rawlinson, Royal British Legion

Philippa Rawlinson, director of remembrance at the charity, said: “These incredibly poignant occasions marking the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day are now likely to be our last opportunities to come together as a nation with veterans of the Second World War to pay tribute to their bravery and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives.

“Everyone in modern Britain will somehow have a connection to those who experienced the war, either through their family or community heritage.

“It’s important we mark these anniversaries with commemorations in communities across the UK and with national moments to thank our armed forces veterans, without whom the way of life we enjoy today would not have been possible.

“We are inviting all those who served in the Second World War with British and Commonwealth armed forces to register with us, so that we can share their wartime experiences and sometimes ‘forgotten stories’ and ensure the significance of their contribution in shaping our world today is always remembered.”

As well as those serving in the armed forces from Britain, some six million personnel from the Commonwealth also contributed throughout the Second World War.

More than one million personnel were deployed in the Far East, with others in the Middle East, North Africa and across Europe.

Registration for the commemorative events is open to surviving British and Commonwealth armed forces veterans, as well as those who contributed to the war effort.

These include munitions workers, those conscripted back home, from reservist occupations and in the Special Operations Executive.

People registered will be informed of commemorative plans and invited to attend local and national events.

VE Day 80 is likely to reflect the celebratory nature of the spontaneous street parties that broke out across the nation, while VJ Day 80 will commemorate the end of six years of conflict in the Second World War.