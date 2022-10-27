Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Midwives in Scotland vote to strike over ‘insulting’ pay offer

More than 88% of members of the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland voted ‘yes’ to taking industrial action consisting of a strike.

Katharine Hay
Thursday 27 October 2022 18:41
Midwife and maternity support worker members of the Royal College of Midwives across Scotland have overwhelmingly voted yes on taking industrial action over the Scottish Government’s ‘insulting’ pay offer (David Jones/PA)
Midwife and maternity support worker members of the Royal College of Midwives across Scotland have overwhelmingly voted yes on taking industrial action over the Scottish Government’s ‘insulting’ pay offer (David Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Midwives in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over what they described as an “insulting” pay offer from the Scottish Government.

In a turnout of 61% of eligible voters, more than 88% of midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) north of the border who are part of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) voted to strike.

Questioned on whether they are prepared to take industrial action short of a strike, 94.6% voted “yes”.

The RCM will begin balloting its members in England and Wales on pay on November 11, and it continues to consult its members on pay in Northern Ireland.

Our members’ feelings on their pay and the derisory offer from the Scottish Government are patently clear

Jaki Lambert, director for Scotland at RCM

Recommended

The Scottish Government’s recent offer was about a 5% pay increase for midwives and MSWs, which the union described as “insulting” and “derisory.”

The RCM said the latest deal, made late last week, “made no meaningful difference to the initial offer for most RCM members across Scotland” and was in fact “a reduction for many”.

Jaki Lambert, director for Scotland at the RCM, said: “Our members’ feelings on their pay and the derisory offer from the Scottish Government are patently clear.

“It reveals their disgust at a massively below-inflation pay offer that goes nowhere near to catching up with inflation or makes up for years of pay freezes and pay stagnation.

“It shows that they feel just how little their dedication, commitment and skills are valued by this Government. Our members have spoken, and they have said enough is enough.

“This is though not a decision they will have taken lightly. Indeed, they will have taken it with very heavy hearts because they are committed to providing the best possible care for women, babies and their families.

“They will continue to do that even if we do move to take industrial action. There is though still time to avert that.

Recommended

“I repeat our call to the Scottish Government to put a meaningful pay offer on the table that recognises the financial challenges our members face and gives them the pay award they deserve.”

The RCM said if strikes do go ahead, NHS employers in Scotland will be given notice of any type of industrial action to ensure there is adequate cover for work shifts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in