Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

Shout 85258 has seen demand jump by 140% since the start of the pandemic and is calling for more volunteers to help out.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 26 January 2022 11:29
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Shout in London to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need (Alastair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the mental health text service she helped establish to mark a milestone one million conversations.

Kate, dressed in an olive green patterned dress, met volunteers, clinical supervisors and fundraisers at Shout 85258, which was launched by the Cambridges and backed by their Royal Foundation in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout in London (Alastair Grant/PA)
Use of the platform has jumped by 140% since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.

The duchess was shown how the service works in London and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed.

Recommended

Shout is the UK’s only 24/7 text messaging support service and offers confidential help for anyone struggling to cope.

Kate toured the Shout text messaging service (Alastair Grant/PA)
It is free to start a conversation by texting SHOUT to 85258 from all major mobile networks in the UK.

Round-the-clock support comes from clinical supervisors and some 2,500 trained volunteers.

The service was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first major project with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the service launched following a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation in May 2019.

The duchess was shown how the service works in London, and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed (Alastair Grant/PA)
The couples were dubbed the fab four, but Harry and Meghan split from the Foundation a month later to set up their own charitable organisation before quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

