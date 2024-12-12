Royal Mail launches lockers to cater for growth in online shopping
The first 250 lockers will be in place in early 2025.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Royal Mail is launching its own lockers as part of its expansion of parcel points to meet growing demand from online shoppers and marketplace sellers.
The first 250 lockers, for use by its customers, will be in place in early 2025.
Royal Mail said the lockers will provide 24/7 access in convenient locations, offering a parcel sending and collection service.
Jack Clarkson, of Royal Mail, said: “With continued growth in online shopping, we are expanding our range of services for customers to make sending and receiving parcels more convenient than ever.
“Parcel Lockers are just one of the ways that we will achieve this, and with their growth in popularity, it is important that we have our own lockers to offer a modern, quick and convenient option for our customers.”