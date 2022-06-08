Purr-fect! New stamps capture cat quirks

The Royal Mail issue of eight stamps features the animals grooming, stalking, playing, sleeping, staring and stretching.

Alan Jones
Thursday 09 June 2022 00:01
A new set of stamps features cats (Royal Mail/PA)
A new set of stamps features cats (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail is launching a new set of stamps featuring images of some of the most popular breeds of cat in the UK.

The eight stamps show the animals grooming, stalking, playing, sleeping, staring and stretching.

Cats shown on the stamps are Siamese, tabby, ginger, British Shorthair, Maine Coon, black and white, Bengal, and tabby and white.

The stamps issue features eight types of cat (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail worked with author and animal expert Tamsin Pickeral on the issue.

Recommended

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “These beautiful stamps showing cats being cats show why, as a nation, we are besotted with them.

“Their enchanting, independent and quirky ways are perfectly captured in these images that all animal lovers will adore.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in