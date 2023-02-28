Final set of stamps to feature late Queen’s silhouette unveiled by Royal Mail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final set of stamps to feature the late Queen’s silhouette has been unveiled by Royal Mail.

Elizabeth II’s image will appear on the set of special stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

The commemorative set features 12 stamps depicting the National Railway Museum’s famous train in various locations across the UK, including crossing the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and at London’s Victoria Station.

A further miniature set of four stamps feature images of the Flying Scotsman and London North Eastern Railway poster artwork from the 1920s and ’30s, when it first began travelling on British rails.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Flying Scotsman is a national treasure of engineering and design that conjures up the golden age of steam travel.”

He said the “remarkable locomotive epitomises the romance of rail travel and is loved” by people all over the world.

He added: “We are honoured to mark this landmark milestone with a set of special stamps.”

The Flying Scotsman stamp issue will be the last depicting the late Queen, whose silhouette has been featured on special stamps since 1966.

Stamp illustrator David Gentleman is responsible for the design, adapted from Mary Gillick’s original, which has been in constant use on British stamps since 1968.

Future special stamps will feature a silhouette of the King, the Royal Mail said.