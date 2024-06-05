New stamps issued featuring images of popular dog breeds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail is issuing a new set of stamps featuring images of some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds.

The stamps show a Dalmatian, Jack Russell-type terrier, Labrador Retriever, Border Collie, whippet, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua, cocker spaniel, Pembroke Welsh Corgi and pug.

The Royal Mail noted that more people around the world own a dog than any other pet, and a third of households in the UK have one.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “British people are known for their love of animals, and especially dogs.

“We hope that these beautiful stamps will bring added joy when they drop through people’s letterboxes on cards and letters – and remind our customers to place their cherished dog in another room when opening the door to collect mail from their postie.”

Royal Mail worked on the stamp issue with animal expert Tamsin Pickeral, who is the author of The Dog: 5,000 Years Of The Dog in Art and The Spirit of the Dog.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today.

– Royal Mail’s Dog Awareness Week will take place in the first week of July.