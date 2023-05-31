Royal Mail issuing special Warhammer stamps to mark game’s 40th anniversary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer.

Six stamps in the main set depict characters from the worlds of Warhammer – space marines and orks from Warhammer 40,000, Stormcast Eternals and Slaves to Darkness from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and high elves and dwarfs from Warhammer: The Old World.

A separate miniature sheet of stamps features illustrations from the last 40 years of Warhammer – Crimson Fists space marines from the first edition of Warhammer 40,000, the Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Yndrasta from the current edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and the Battle for Skull Pass from Warhammer: The Old World.

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “With millions of devotees across the globe, Warhammer is a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this immersive tabletop wargame with a set of special stamps.”

First produced in 1983 by Games Workshop, Warhammer became the most successful tabletop miniatures hobby in history.

Helen Smallridge, global head of marketing at Games Workshop, said: “From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world.”