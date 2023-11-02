King and Queen to watch Kenyan Marines trained by the UK’s Royal Marines

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King and Queen will see Kenyan Marines who have been trained by the UK’s Royal Marines put through their paces during a military exercise.

The troops will stage a covert beach landing at Mtongwe Naval Base in the coastal city of Mombasa for Charles and Camilla.

A 10-strong specialist training team from the Royal Marines’ 40 Commando put 26 Kenyan Marines through 12 weeks of intensive training, and the first cohort of the newly-created Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) completed the course on May 5.

Royal Marines designed a 500m assault course at Mtongwe Navy Base and shared their knowledge and experience, passing on valuable skills.

The aim is for the KMCU to become an elite fighting force that can conduct specialised amphibious operations to weaken and disrupt threats in the region.

Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto will join the King and Queen who will begin their visit to the naval base with a ceremonial welcome.

Charles and Camilla will meet Kenyan navy families, before speaking to the Royal Marines and Kenya Marines training teams with the President and First Lady.

The King and Queen are making a five-day state visit to Kenya, their first to a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession to the throne.