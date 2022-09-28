Stamps showcase work of the Royal Marines
They include a mini-set of four stamps exploring the service’s uniforms from 1664 to 1944.
New stamps are being issued marking the history and modern-day operations of the Royal Marines.
A main set of eight stamps depict some of the roles and operations of the Marines, including commando training and maritime security.
A further four stamps have been illustrated for Royal Mail by Graham Turner, a leading military artist, exploring the history of Royal Marines’ uniforms from 1664 to 1944.
The miniature sheet features a backdrop of Denis Nighton’s painting The Fall Of Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar, on the upper deck of Victory.
Royal Mail worked closely with the Ministry of Defence on the stamp issue.
David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Throughout their history the Royal Marines have served around the globe by sea and by land, as sea soldiers and now as commandos.
“These stamps showcase some of the key roles and operations of the Royal Marines today.”
