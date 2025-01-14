Kate comforts cancer patients in surprise return to hospital that treated her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales offered comfort to cancer patients and their families as she made an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated, telling them: “There is light at the end of that tunnel.”

Kate spoke candidly about her own diagnosis, the “shock” of her “really tough” chemotherapy and the challenges of getting back to normal as she visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, on Tuesday to thank her “amazing” medical teams for her care.

The princess, on her first major solo official engagement for more than a year, hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down in tears as she told Kate that her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

Putting an arm around her, Kate looked emotional and told her she is in the best possible place.

The princess said: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”

Kate added: “Are you OK? Yes?” then said, smiling: “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”

Crowds of people gathered to see the princess outside the medical treatment room, and she made an impromptu walkabout among patients and their supporters waiting in the corridor.

She tightly hugged Rebecca Mendlesohn, 57, who is on a trial for secondary cancer – breast and liver.

The engagement – the princess’s first for 2025 – was described as an important and “incredibly poignant” moment in Kate’s “personal journey”.

It had not been previously disclosed that Kate was treated at the Marsden – a world-leading state-of-the art cancer centre known for its pioneering research.

The princess, wearing a burgundy polo neck top and matching skirt, shared details of her own treatment and met four other cancer patients, swapping stories about their time at the Marsden as she sat alongside them in the hospital’s treatment room.

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy session to preserve her hair, the princess gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the “port” mechanism used to deliver the medicine.

“I got so attached to it,” Kate said, joking that she had hesitated when finally told “you can have it taken out”.

She is not thought to have used a cold cap herself.

“It’s really tough,” she told one patient who was having chemotherapy. “It’s such a shock.”

“Everyone said to me ‘Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference’,” Kate said.

She added “when I came in everyone said ‘Make sure you have all your warm things (clothes) on’” because of the side-effects.

Asked how she is feeling now, Kate replied that she is doing well, but spoke about life post-treatment.

“You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that’s still a real challenge,” she said.

“The words totally disappear. And understanding that, as a patient, yes, there are side-effects around treatment but actually there are more long-term side-effects.”

Kate also spoke about the overwhelming nature of receiving a diagnosis.

“It’s the uncertainty of that initial diagnosis. It’s such a wealth of information,” she said.

“Understanding the diagnosis, it’s a massive amount of information to take on as a patient.

“Having that continuity, in the clinical setting and outside in the home setting, is so important.”

She told several patients it is important to keep “doing the things that give you joy”.

“It makes you appreciate all the small things in life that you take for granted,” she said of a cancer diagnosis.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Kate was also said to have wanted to show her support in person to those going through cancer treatment.

The unannounced visit coincided with the news that Kate has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Prince of Wales.

The patronage was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales, and William has been its president for many years, but will now serve as co-patron with Kate.

In September, after announcing the end of her own treatment, Kate promised: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

The Palace was keen to stress that the guidance around Kate’s return to public-facing engagements has not changed and it will continue to be gradual.

“Today was about visiting the Marsden to reflect on her own personal journey,” a spokesman said.

The princess joked about the novelty of going in through the main entrance after so many quiet visits in “secrecy”.

“I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice.”

Ruth Bosworth, whose husband Richard, 77, is having treatment for myeloma, told the princess: “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well.”

Kate replied: “Oh, that’s kind.”

She added: “The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently.”

During a discussion on holistic care, the princess said: “I feel like it’s sometimes harder for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient.”

William has described 2024 as “brutal” and probably “the hardest year” of his life, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with the disease.

Kate praised the Marsden staff, saying she had heard from many patients how much their care had helped.

“Whilst they don’t want to be there, they’re very grateful for everything the Marsden does,” she said.

She asked patients about details of their treatment, trials, wellbeing, and inquired after their families.

“Oh my goodness,” she said, shaking her head, as she heard accounts of difficult, long treatment.

Of the importance of looking after yourself during and after treatment, Kate said: “I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight.”

When one woman’s machinery started beeping during their conversation, signalling action is needed, the princess jumped and remarked: “I recognise that beep.”

In a quiet conversation with Peter Burton, 58, a myeloma patient, she leant in to listen carefully.

“The body is amazing at telling us ‘you need to take time out’,” she was heard to say.

The princess, in her new role as patron, is said to be looking forward to supporting the Marsden’s work in advancing cancer research, treatment and care as well as learning more about how it can benefit patients in the future.

Kate celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, with the Prince of Wales paying a heartfelt public tribute to her as the “most incredible wife and mother”, saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.

The visit to the Marsden came two days before the first anniversary of Kate’s admission to the London Clinic for major abdominal surgery on January 16 2024.

She spent nearly two weeks in hospital after the operation, and was recuperating at home when she was told she had cancer and had to begin chemotherapy.

At the Marsden on Tuesday, Kate was also introduced to Scout, the on-hand Pets As Therapy dog.

Bending over to stroke Scout, who offered a paw, the princess said: “I bet patients absolutely love her.”