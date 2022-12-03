Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sailors dig out world’s most remote post office in Antarctic

The isolated base was hit by heavy snowfall.

PA Reporter
Saturday 03 December 2022 22:30
HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and UKAHT team work together in Port Lockroy (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)
HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and UKAHT team work together in Port Lockroy (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)
(PA Media)

Royal Navy sailors came to the aid of four women who have taken up jobs at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after heavy snowfall buried some of the buildings.

Clare Ballantyne, Mairi Hilton, Natalie Corbett and Lucy Bruzzone beat a record number of applicants to become the team responsible for managing historic site Port Lockroy on Goudier Island – home to the world’s most remote post office.

The team, who share the island with a colony of gentoo penguins, were setting up the base, assisted by three other staff who are leaving shortly, ahead of the austral summer.

Some of the buildings were buried while the roof of Bransfield Hut – home to the site’s museum, gift shop and post office – was damaged after heavy spring snowfall of between two and four metres deep.

A team of sailors and Royal Marines from Royal Navy ship HMS Protector shifted several tonnes of snow and carried out temporary repairs.

Recommended

Warrant Officer First Class Lee “Rattler” Morgan said: “It is good for the ship’s company to step ashore and help out.

“The sailors were all smiles and happy to get cracking on with such a worthwhile task.

“I was taken aback by the sheer amount of snow and how the buildings had all but disappeared.

“When I left here at the beginning of the year, the penguins were lying on bare ground of rocks and mess – at least the snow got rid of the smell.”

Engineering Technician Marine Engineer Jack Pearce said: “This is only my second ‘run ashore’ in the Navy having come out of training just three weeks ago.

“It’s amazing to be here, I have enjoyed the scenery and wildlife, but also it feels great making a difference by working with the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust.”

The four women were among 6,000 people who expressed an interest in running the site, abandoning home comforts to live and work in the region without running water or a flushing toilet.

Recommended

The former whaling station, which has become a tourist attraction visited by around 20,000 people during the summer season, is home to the world’s most remote post office, which handles around 80,000 cards mailed each year to more than 100 countries.

HMS Protector is the Royal Navy’s ice patrol ship, which pays regular visits to international bases on the frozen continent, delivering supplies, supporting scientific research and conducting her own.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in