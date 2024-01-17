Team of Royal Navy submariners win 3,000 mile world’s toughest rowing race

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A team of Royal Navy submariners have won the world’s toughest rowing race by battling 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in 35 days, four hours and 30 minutes.

The five servicemen arrived in their boat Captain Jim at English Harbour, Antigua, just before 1pm on Wednesday having left the Canary Islands on December 13.

The team, known collectively as HMS Oardacious, beat 36 teams to the finish line and posted the fastest time by any military crew.

Captain Jim’s skipper Commander Matt Main, from Sussex, said the race had been “tough, really, really tough”.

He added: “It’s a really long way – and I don’t recommend rowing it – try flying it, or perhaps cruising.

“We had some beautiful times in the moonlight, racing through the night on big waves, great fun.

“But there were also lows, some awful crosswinds when you felt you were making no progress, sometimes it felt like it would never end.

“But overall, it’s been a brilliant experience. It’s demanded a lot of love and tolerance at times, but these four men are amazing. We made a real bond.”

The other team members were marine engineer officer Commander Dan Seager, 38, from Chester now living in Bristol, medical services officer Lieutenant Rob Clarke, 37, from Fareham, Hampshire, but now living in Glasgow, Petty Officer Ian Allen, 39, a nuclear reactor operator from Sevenoaks, Kent but now living in Southampton and Commander Mike Forrester MBE, 40 is from Edinburgh.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “Their boat, Captain Jim – named in memory of a former colleague – left La Gomera in the Canaries on December 13.

“Since then, the submariners have rowed in shifts of 2 and a half hours on the oars, followed by 90 minutes’ rest in the tiny cabins at each end of the boat.

“They’ve burned through around 5,000 calories every day (the figure for the average adult is around 2,000 calories), all are suffering salt sores, blisters and sea sickness.”

Captain Jim’s team have raised about £70,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.