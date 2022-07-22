Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Navy tracks two Russian submarines in North Sea

The vessels surfaced separately north west of Bergen, Norway.

Ben Mitchell
Friday 22 July 2022 15:15
British submarine hunter HMS Portland (top) tracking Russian cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk in the North Sea, north west of Bergen, Norway (Ministry of Defence Crown copyright/PA)
British submarine hunter HMS Portland (top) tracking Russian cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk in the North Sea, north west of Bergen, Norway (Ministry of Defence Crown copyright/PA)
(PA Media)

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship in the North Sea as training continues for the Ukrainian military by the UK’s armed forces.

British submarine hunter HMS Portland shadowed the submarines, cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk and Akula-class attack submarine Vepr, after they surfaced separately in the North Sea, north west of Bergen, Norway.

A Navy spokesman said they were tracked as they made their underwater journey south along the Norwegian coast from the Arctic.

He said: “Portland and her specialist Merlin helicopter – both equipped with cutting-edge sonars, sensors and torpedoes for submarine-hunting operations – reported on the movements of the Russian Northern Fleet vessels.

British submarine hunter HMS Portland (top) tracking Akula-class attack submarine Vepr in the North Sea, north west of Bergen, Norway (Ministry of Defence Crown copyright/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

One of the RAF’s new long-range maritime patrol aircraft, the P8 Poseidon, also worked closely with HMS Portland to hunt and track the submarines.”

Royal Navy sailors are currently training personnel from Ukraine’s navy in operating two Sandown-class minehunters which are set to be sold to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Volodymyr Havrylov met with UK armed forces minister James Heappey and parliamentarians in London before visiting soldiers and sailors training in Scotland.

The ministers spoke with trainees and the Royal Navy instructors, observing them practising key skills at sea, such as weapon drills and damage control, while learning to operate the machinery on the vessels.

Mr Heappey said: “The intensity with which the Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are training is something to behold.

“They work with the focus of troops who know they’ll be fighting in a war in just a few short weeks’ time.

“Delivering training that matches that intensity and focus is not straightforward.

“The Royal Navy and the British Army are working long hours and drawing on all their operational experience to make sure their new Ukrainian friends are sent into combat with the best chance of victory.”

Recommended

The Sandown-class minehunters, which were introduced into the Royal Navy in the late 80s, specialise in finding and neutralising mines in deep waters.

The programme is part of training being provided by 1,000 UK service personnel at military sites around the country aimed at preparing volunteer recruits with the skills for frontline combat.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in