Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

Nearly 200 Royal Navy sailors were recalled to their ship on Christmas Day to deploy to shadow Russian warships for 500 miles in the North Sea and through the English Channel.

The crew of frigate HMS Somerset set sail on Friday December 27, to keep a watch on the corvette RFS Soobrazitelny and two support vessels, MV Sparta II and MV General Skobelev.

The Russian ships remained in international waters until December 31 when Somerset finished shadowing them.

HMS Somerset’s commanding officer, Commander Joel Roberts, said: “As the UK is an island nation, at all times of the year the Royal Navy maintains units at very high readiness to conduct operations in support of the UK’s national objectives.

“Maintaining maritime security, demonstrating an assertive presence, ensuring compliance with maritime law, and deterring malign activity in our territorial and adjacent waters are essential components of our maritime strategy and crucial to our national interests.”

Warrant Officer Stephen Doyle, the frigate’s executive warrant officer, said: “Despite being recalled on Christmas day, HMS Somerset’s crew spun up at short notice for operational tasking in a swift and professional manner.

“Personnel returned from leave from all parts of the UK; although returning during this period is always emotional, the requirement for the tasking was understood by all onboard.

“Support from our families remains a key factor in allowing the sailors to perform at the highest level.”

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said: “I would like to thank the crew of HMS Somerset for their dedication after readying themselves for action at short notice during the Christmas period, and promptly setting sail from Devonport to keep the UK safe.

“All the sailors involved are testament to the professionalism of the UK Armed Forces, with thousands more sailors, soldiers, and aviators keeping us secure at home and strong abroad, throughout the year.”

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “With conditions in the Channel and North Sea foggy, aside from visually monitoring the Russian ships’ progress, HMS Somerset used her extensive suite of hi-tech sensors to follow the trio for more than 500 miles.

“When the weather has cleared, the ship’s Merlin helicopter, provided by 814 Naval Air Squadron at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, became airborne to support the monitoring mission and also capture imagery of both the Russian vessels and HMS Somerset’s shadowing operation.”