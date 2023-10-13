Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak given taste of Navy life on HMS Diamond

The Prime Minister was up early to serve breakfast to sailors, dishing out hash browns and tomatoes to the ship’s company.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 13 October 2023 09:18
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serving breakfast to the crew on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serving breakfast to the crew on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak became the first prime minister in decades to stay overnight on a Royal Navy vessel, as he travelled to Sweden for a security summit.

Mr Sunak got a taste of Navy life, as he spent a night aboard the HMS Diamond ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit on the Swedish island of Gotland.

The Prime Minister was up early to serve breakfast to sailors, dishing out hash browns and tomatoes to the ship’s company.

The last prime minister to spend the night aboard such a vessel, according to Navy records, was Labour’s Harold Wilson.

As he helped serve up a cooked breakfast, Mr Sunak joked about having been woken up so early alongside the crew.

Recommended

He also sat down for a chat with some of HMS Diamond’s personnel over breakfast.

“You have had a very busy few weeks of it,” the Prime Minister told them as he served breakfast.

He told the crew he had “respect and admiration” for them and their work.

In a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Mr Sunak spoke briefly about the experience aboard.

“The first time a British prime minister has done it in 50 years, slept overnight – the last time it happened was half a century ago,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in