Broadcaster, author and entrepreneur Loyd Grossman awarded knighthood

Loyd Grossman said he is “utterly thrilled” and “as close to speechless” as he can get at being awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

The broadcaster and author, known widely for his range of cooking sauces, presented the BBC’s MasterChef in the 1990s and ITV panel show Through The Keyhole with Sir David Frost from 1987 until 2003, inviting viewers into celebrity homes.

He has also maintained a lifelong association with the arts and heritage sectors, and is being honoured for services to heritage.

Sir Loyd, 74, said his knighthood was “pretty amazing” and that he was “delighted, surprised, thrilled, overwhelmed and excited”.

He added: “I’m just utterly thrilled, and I’m as close to speechless as I can get.”

Sir Loyd was awarded a knighthood having led the transition, as chairman of The Royal Parks, from a government agency through to its establishment as an independent charity.

The charity manages London’s eight Royal Parks and other important green spaces in the capital, according to its website.

In September he was reappointed as chair of The Royal Parks charity until May 2025, while a replacement is sought.

He said on being honoured for services to heritage: “It’s wonderful to be honoured for something that has given me so much pleasure and has been so much fun and so rewarding.

“I came to this country, I came to England, to the UK, in my mid-20s, and immediately fell in love with our wonderful sort of culture and heritage.

“I’ve spent a very long time kind of being able to help to conserve that heritage, and more importantly, I think, to promote it and just to tell people what an extraordinary thing it is.

“You know, how our history and heritage can just bring so much pleasure and so much inspiration to everyone.

“One of the greatest things this country has is an extraordinarily diverse and varied heritage available to everyone.

“So it’s been my privilege to help protect that and to enhance it and to tell people about how much they can benefit from it”.

Meanwhile in October he became chair of the Royal Society of Arts – where he has been a fellow for more than three decades.

The knighthood comes after Sir Loyd was made a CBE in the 2015 birthday honours list for services to heritage.

His past appointments include being a board member of English Heritage, chairman of the Churches Conservation Trust and of the Heritage Alliance.

Born in Massachusetts in the US, Sir Loyd graduated from Boston University and the London School of Economics, before returning to education in 2008 – earning a doctorate from the University of Cambridge in 2014.

He began his career working as a writer, before transitioning into the world of broadcast.

In 1990 he rose to fame as the host of the BBC’s original MasterChef series.

During the decade that he presented the cooking programme, Sir Loyd became known for his charismatic and engaging style.

A revamped version of the show launched in 2005 with new hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The success of the programme led to spin-off shows such as Junior MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

He said of his broadcasting career: “I was surprised to be doing it, because I never intended to be a broadcaster.

“I was very lucky to get under the wing of David Frost, who at that time was probably almost the most famous broadcaster in the world, who taught me a great deal, that it was such a pleasure working with him and learning from him and meeting all sorts of fascinating people.”

Sir Loyd’s love for food led him to launch his self-titled pasta sauce brand in 1995 – which was later sold to Premier Foods and extended into Thai and Indian cooking sauces.

In 2000, he was asked to head up a project to improve the quality of food served in NHS hospitals.

He was made an OBE in the 2003 birthday honours for services to patient care.

Across his career, Sir Loyd has also worked as a food critic and played guitar in a series of punk bands since the late 1970s.

His band, The New Forbidden, has made several appearances at Glastonbury Festival over the years.

He has also played with rock band Jethro Tull, telling the PA news agency: “I’ve played two or three gigs with Jethro Tull in English cathedrals, where we do these fundraising gigs to raise money for English cathedrals, because I’m a great lover of our ecclesiastical heritage, our parish churches and cathedrals.”

As an author, his latest book about the 17th century development of baroque Rome, titled An Elephant In Rome: Bernini, The Pope, And The Making Of The Eternal City, was published in 2020.

While his 2015 study of US artist Benjamin West and his place in art history, titled Benjamin West And The Struggle To Be Modern, was among a handful of hand-selected art books of the year by the Sunday Times.