Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to keep pets cool in the heat

Here are some tips for helping animals cope with the hot weather.

PA Reporter
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:35
A dog cools down with a swim in the River Wharfe near Ilkley in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A dog cools down with a swim in the River Wharfe near Ilkley in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat.

As temperatures soar across the UK, here is a look at what you can do to help your pets cope with the hot weather.

– Where should pets never be left on a hot day?

The RSPCA says animals should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day, even for a short while.

Four year old dog Barney takes some water from a cup during the hot weather in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

If it is just 22C (71.6F) outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47C (116.6F) in these environments.

– How can I make my pets feel more comfortable?

The RSPCA says you can use a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pet’s skin, make sure they have shade, ensure they have constant access to fresh water, put ice cubes in their water bowl and give them damp towels to lie on.

The charity warns never to place a damp towel over your dog as this can trap in heat.

– Should I walk my dog in hot weather?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home advises against walking your dog in hot weather as they are less able to cope than humans in the heat.

They suggest a gentle walk very early or late in the evening, when the temperature has significantly reduced.

– Is there anything I should look out for in my dog?

You should look out for signs of heatstroke as dogs can suffer with it when they overheat.

Larry the cat sits in the shade in front of 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says it is important to know how to avoid the condition and be aware of the signs as it requires urgent veterinary treatment.

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, lethargy, confusion or loss of coordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking or weakness, and seizures.

– Is there anything my dog or cat can eat to cool down?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home recommends trying frozen pet-friendly recipes like ice lollies.

It says pet ice lollies are not only a delicious way to help your pet in the heat but a nutritious snack too.

As a treat for your cat, the animal rescue centre suggests freezing the water from a can of tuna along with a few tuna flakes for them to lick.

– Are hot surfaces dangerous for my pet’s paws?

Recommended

It can be painful for your pet to walk on surfaces that heat up in the sun, and they can even sustain burns in extreme heat.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says if it feels too hot for you to touch, then chances are your pet is thinking the same.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in