RTE’s new director-general stands down senior leadership team at broadcaster

RTE’s new director-general has stood down the broadcaster’s senior leadership team as he moved to restore confidence in the crisis-hit organisation.

On his first morning in the job, Kevin Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the “shameful” revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

The first is the replacement of the executive board with a new interim leadership team.

RTE has been reeling since it emerged last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Former director-general Dee Forbes resigned two weeks ago.

RTE’s director of strategy Rory Coveney announced his resignation on Sunday.

In an email to staff on Monday, Mr Bakhurst said he was “appalled” by recent events at RTE.

“I am standing down the executive board today,” he wrote.

“It will be replaced with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation.

“In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team.

“I want to underline that RTE, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted interim leadership team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of.

“This will take time, but it will happen.”

Mr Bakhurst announced three further measures on his first morning on the job as director-general of RTE.

“Change will be essential if we are to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting in Ireland and in RTE,” he said.

In respect of finances, Mr Bakhurst has announced that all significant decisions will now have to be agreed by the whole leadership team, with a record of discussions leading to the decisions being compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and, at times, secretive decision-making that has been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he was also expediting the establishment of a register of interests for staff and contractors. In this regard, RTE managers will also be asked to provide clarity on any potential breaches of journalism or content guidelines.

The new director-general said he would also oversee a “culture change” at the broadcaster. He said he was initiating a review of roles, grades, pay and gender equality. He also pledged to improve communications with staff and enhance their input in decision-making.

In his email to staff, the new director-general said: “Like you, I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTE, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all.

“I look forward to working with Siun Ni Raghallaigh (chair of oversight board) and the RTE board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTE, inside and outside, starting from today.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry.

“RTE is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTE management.

“I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

The Irish government has already announced two separate external reviews of RTE and also moved to send in a forensic auditor to examine the broadcaster’s accounts.

Two parliamentary committees in Dublin are conducting their own examinations of the situation.

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to appear before the two parliamentary committees on Tuesday.

Chair of RTE’s oversight board Ms Ni Raghallaigh welcomed the initial steps taken by Mr Bakhurst.

“They are the first steps in an ongoing process of change that will last for many months,” she said.

“In particular we note the overall commitment to management accountability and transparency that underpins these, and future, actions.

“RTE has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the people.

“However, I believe that, working together across all strands of the organisation, we can do so.

“Our shared destination point is an RTE that is reformed, renewed, and robust.

“I believe RTE can be renewed following an unflinching examination of what has come to light in recent weeks. We will reform RTE by putting in place new structures and procedures that will ensure those mistakes of the past can never occur again. And, in doing we can ensure an RTE that is robust in its unswerving commitment to public service broadcasting and rooted in a sustainable funding model.”

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin also welcomed the statement from Mr Bakhurst.

“It is right that his first action this morning was to advise staff of his plans,” she said.

“I note in particular his proposals for a staff consultation group and employee survey and that he is planning a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality. As the national broadcaster, which rightly challenges other institutions, RTE must be leading out in terms of equality and inclusion.

“Confidence in RTE starts with its own staff and board. And from there it can start to build trust with the Oireachtas (parliament), its audience, the independent production sector and the public.”

The RTE Trade Union Group (TUG) also welcomed Mr Bakhurst’s actions.

“Following specific commitments at a positive meeting last Friday to ensure full and open engagement with the TUG and trade unions, and to drive cultural and leadership change in RTE, staff can begin to face the challenge of rebuilding trust in the organisation,” said the TUG.

“We look forward to working with him.”

The Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists Seamus Dooley said he hope the initiatives announced on Monday would mark “the beginning of a new beginning” for an organisation he said had been devoid of leadership for several years.