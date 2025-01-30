Forensics link Martin McCauley to ‘cowardly murder’ of three RUC men, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forensic evidence links a man to the “callous and cowardly” murder of three police officers in Northern Ireland in 1982, a court has heard.

Martin John McCauley, 62, with an address at Esmondale in Naas, County Kildare, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr McCauley was one of the so-called Colombia Three, who were accused of training rebel FARC guerrilla forces in 2001.

McCauley was charged with murdering Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) Sergeant Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton in a landmine attack at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan on October 27 1982.

The IRA claimed responsibility for the attack.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that McCauley had been extradited from the Republic of Ireland.

McCauley was detained by gardai on Thursday morning and arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the border, the court was told.

The three murder charges were read to McCauley as he stood in the dock.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

This was a callous and cowardly murder of three RUC officers while on duty responding to a call from the public

Outlining the facts, the prosecuting lawyer said: “A substantial bomb was hidden underneath the road.

“It detonated remotely as the officers’ vehicle went over it.”

He said a number of items had been recovered from the scene at the time, including cigarette butts.

He added the items had been subjected to “modern era forensic examination”, which could match McCauley’s DNA to that identified on the butts.

He said the presence of DNA of other individuals who are now dead were also discovered.

The detective inspector told the court she opposed an application for bail on the basis of risk of flight, risk of further offences and risk of interference with witnesses.

She said: “This was a callous and cowardly murder of three RUC officers while on duty responding to a call from the public.”

She pointed out McCauley did not live in Northern Ireland and had in the past demonstrated the ability to travel without a passport.

A defence lawyer said he was surprised that the police were opposing bail.

He said police concerns that the defendant could interfere with witnesses were “quite frankly, absurd”.

He added: “It is every bit as absurd as the objection on the basis of there being a risk of further offences.”

On the issue of risk of flight, the lawyer said: “He is as anchored to this island as anyone can possibly be.”

The lawyer said his client had known for two weeks that he would be extradited to Northern Ireland but had continued to honour bail conditions in the Republic of Ireland.

District Judge Philip Mateer said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case against McCauley.

However, he said he was not satisfied that there was a legal justification to refuse bail.

McCauley will appear in court again on February 26.

McCauley was initially arrested by gardai in the Republic of Ireland in August 2024 and had been on bail since an appearance at the High Court in Dublin on foot of the extradition warrant.