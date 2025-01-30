Martin McCauley charged in court with murder of three RUC officers in 1982
McCauley was granted bail during an appearance at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three policemen in Northern Ireland in an IRA bomb attack in 1982.
Martin John McCauley, 62, with an address in Naas in County Kildare, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
McCauley stood and replied “yes” when asked if he understood as the charges were read to him.
McCauley was charged with murdering Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) Sergeant Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton in a landmine attack at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan on October 27 1982.
A prosecution lawyer said the case against McCauley related to forensic evidence found on cigarette butts.
The court was told that McCauley, who is originally from the Lurgan area, now resides in the Republic of Ireland.
He was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Thursday morning following the conclusion of extradition proceedings.
He was initially arrested by gardai in the Republic of Ireland in August 2024 and had been on bail since an appearance at the High Court in Dublin on foot of an extradition warrant.
District Judge Philip Mateer said McCauley could be released on bail when a surety of £100,000 was provided to the court.
He will appear again on February 26.