New inquest granted into 1974 killing of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly

A fresh inquest has been granted into the death of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in 1974.

It comes after a campaign by his family as they seek answers around his death at the hands of loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Kelly was last seen alive in the early hours of July 24, 1974 as he drove away from the Corner Bar in Trillick, Co Tyrone, where he worked.

His body was found in Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, in Co Fermanagh, three weeks later on August 10. He had been shot six times.

While loyalist paramilitaries claimed responsibility for the murder, the Kelly family believe the killing was perpetrated by members of an Ulster Defence Regiment army patrol. No-one has ever been charged or prosecuted.

Earlier this year, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland found the RUC investigation into the murder of Mr Kelly in 1974 was “wholly inadequate”, with the actions of some officers indicative of “collusive behaviour”.

The opportunity now is real for the truth about Patsy Kelly's murder to be delivered as evidence in court Kelly family

Ombudsman Marie Anderson said Mr Kelly’s family were “failed by police”.

Following the ombudsman’s report, the family reiterated its demand for a fresh inquest to be ordered. An original inquest in 1975 delivered an open verdict.

However their request was turned down by the office of Northern Ireland’s Attorney General Dame Brenda King.

It said it felt it was unlikely a new inquest would add materially to what is contained in the Police Ombudsman’s statement.

The family challenged this decision with a judicial review, which was heard on Monday.

On Thursday, Ms King wrote to the family to say she has directed that a fresh inquest be held.

The Kelly family welcomed the decision, and said they will “immediately ask the presiding coroner to timetable the inquest for hearing”.

The family added: “The opportunity now is real for the truth about Patsy Kelly’s murder to be delivered as evidence in court.

“The Kelly family thank everyone in the community who has given unwavering support during the past 49 years.

“In Teresa Kelly’s words after court on Monday, ‘the fight goes on’.”

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley welcomed the development.

“News that a fresh inquest will be held into the 1974 murder of independent nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in Trillick is welcome,” she said.

“This is the right decision given the damning findings in the Police Ombudsman report on Patsy’s abduction, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder.

“Today’s decision is testament to the Kelly family, who have campaigned for almost five decades with courage and determination to uncover the truth.

“I will continue to stand with Patsy Kelly’s family as they continue with their efforts to achieve truth and justice for their husband and father.”