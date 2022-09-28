Tony Gallagher is new editor of The Times
The paper’s former deputy editor takes over from John Witherow.
Tony Gallagher has been promoted to editor of The Times.
Mr Gallagher, who was deputy editor at the paper, takes over from John Witherow who has stepped down after nine years at the helm.
Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of The Times’ parent company News Corp, said: “Tony is an exceptional editor with an expert and experienced eye on creating the best news package. His deft approach will be an asset to The Times in the years ahead.”
Mr Gallagher, a former Daily Telegraph editor and editor-in-chief of The Sun, said: “I am delighted and enormously proud to take on the editorship of The Times, the first paper I subscribed to as a teenage schoolboy.
“I am acutely conscious of the heritage of The Times but the title also has an exciting future.
“We have made significant strides with our digital transition – and there are more to come – but world-class storytelling will always be at the heart of what we do. With the most talented newsroom on Fleet Street, I am confident we can succeed in delivering for Times readers.”
Mr Witherow has been appointed chairman of Times Newspapers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.