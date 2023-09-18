What the papers say – September 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh accusations of sexual abuse against Russell Brand leads the front page stories on Tuesday.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, the i, and Metro have all focused on the Russell Brand sex allegation scandal, as another woman has come forward to tell of her alleged assault in Soho in the wake of the bombshell TV investigation into the comedian.

The Daily Telegraph has gone a different route, focusing its splash on the upcoming NHS strike, with the headline: “Doctors will be forced off picket lines.”

The Daily Express leads with the triple lock, as its petition to keep the pension the same soared past 190,000 signatures.

The Daily Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s vow to rewrite trade deals with the European Union proves you cannot trust the Opposition leader with Brexit.

The Guardian reports the Metropolitan Police believes it will take years to clear out rogue officers.

The Independent says the Government’s proposal to axe the second phase of HS2 is codenamed Project Redwood.

And in typical Daily Star fashion, the paper has gone with a rather kooky front on how to ensure your children grow up to be tall.