Creative industries dominated by the affluent show class inequality – charity

Class “inequalities” exist in creative industries in the UK where high-profile figures are more likely to have attended private schools and top universities, a report has suggested.

More than two in five (43%) top classical musicians went to an independent school – which is more than six times higher than the UK average of 7%, according to data from the Sutton Trust.

The research found that Bafta nominated actors (35%) are five times more likely to have attended a fee-paying school than the average population.

Young people from working-class backgrounds are less likely to get a place to study creative subjects at the most prestigious institutions and to work in the creative industries, according to the report.

It’s a tragedy that young people from working class backgrounds are the least likely to study creative arts degrees, or break into the creative professions Nick Harrison, Sutton Trust

The analysis compared students from higher managerial and professional social origins (“upper-middle-class”) with those from routine and manual social origins (“working-class”).

At the Russell Group, which represents some of the most selective universities in the UK, students from the most affluent backgrounds dominate creative courses, it found.

More than half of creative students at the universities of Oxford, Cambridge, King’s College London (KCL) and Bath come from upper-middle-class households, according to the study.

The research also found that the majority of students at two specialist institutions: the Royal Academy of Music (60%) and the Royal College of Music (56%); had been privately educated.

Among those aged 35 and under, individuals from working-class backgrounds are around four times less likely to work in the creative industries compared to their middle-class peers, according to the Sutton Trust report.

It said: “There are clear class inequalities in creative higher education and the creative workforce, with high profile creative figures in fields like television more likely to have attended private school and university than the population overall.

“This impacts the kinds of stories that are told and produced, with those in more privileged and well-connected social circles sharing job opportunities and leaving those from disadvantaged backgrounds less likely to see people like themselves on screen.

“It also means many talented young people from poorer homes are blocked from highly sought after careers in the arts.”

The new Government must reverse this trend or these subjects will increasingly become the sole preserve of students from families who can afford to access the creative arts themselves Pepe Di’Iasio, ASCL

The charity is calling for an “arts premium” to be introduced so schools can pay for arts opportunities including music lessons.

Conservatoires and creative arts institutions that receive state funding should be banned from charging for auditions, it added.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said: “It’s a tragedy that young people from working class backgrounds are the least likely to study creative arts degrees, or break into the creative professions.

“These sectors bear the hallmarks of being elitist – those from upper-middle-class backgrounds, and the privately-educated, are significantly over-represented.

“Britain’s creative sector is admired around the world, but no child should be held back from reaching their full potential, or from pursuing their interests and dream career, due to their socio-economic background.

“It’s essential that action is taken to ensure access to high quality creative education in schools, and to tackle financial barriers to accessing creative courses and workplace opportunities.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “This research shows why we need to make sure that young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are able to access a broad curriculum which prizes the creative arts.

“However, the previous government failed to support these subjects with the funding and recognition they deserve leading to huge declines in take-up at GCSE and A-level.

“The new Government must reverse this trend or these subjects will increasingly become the sole preserve of students from families who can afford to access the creative arts themselves.”

A spokesperson for the Independent Schools Council (ISC) said: “Many independent schools provide life-changing opportunities for talented youngsters under the Government’s Music and Dance Scheme.

“These and other schools that emphasise the arts work in partnership with their local state schools and community to ensure more young people can experience and study dance, drama and music.

“We are very concerned that the Government’s blanket approach to taxing education will reduce opportunities for pupils in both state and independent schools to access the arts.”