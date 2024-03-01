What the papers say – March 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The findings of an inquiry into Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens leads the papers at the end of the working week.

The Times reports inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”.

The Daily Mirror asks “how many more are still hiding in plain sight?”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says official figures found 1.4 million people were granted UK visas last year with the Daily Mail lamenting “Britain’s broken borders”.

The Metro and Daily Star both lead with the death of Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia is using private militias to control and “weaponise” immigration into Europe.

The Financial Times leads with Vladimir Putin claiming Western support for Ukraine risks triggering a global war.

A planned 2p tax cut in next week’s spring Budget is in doubt amid a gloomier forecast for the economy, according to the i.

The Guardian reports more than 100 Palestinians have been killed after Israeli troops fired on a large crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food off an aid convoy in Gaza City. Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic stampede for the food aid and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd.

And The Sun says Red Bull boss Christian Horner sent explicit texts behind wife Geri Halliwell’s back.