What the papers say – November 10

The front pages splash on British nurses voting for their first national strike, America’s midterm elections and Russia ordering its troops to retreat from occupied Kherson.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Star all cover looming industrial action at around half of hospitals which will cause thousands of operations to be cancelled – including for patients with cancer and other deadly diseases.

The i adds that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has set the Government on a “collision course with striking nurses after claiming their pay demands are ‘out of step’ with the current economic circumstances the UK faces”.

The Daily Mirror carries the first-hand accounts of two nurses who say they have been forced to survive on patients’ leftovers as they struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

Elsewhere, Metro reports that more people than ever are turning to food banks to survive amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman has demanded police “step up” and crack down on climate change activists, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail say.

The Financial Times and The Guardian report the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the US midterms but still risk losing control of Congress.

Russia has ordered its troops to withdraw from the occupied city of Kherson – signally a possible major turning point in the Ukraine war, The Independent writes.

And The Sun‘s front page carries Jennifer Aniston’s “secret IVF battle to have children”.