What the papers say – March 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

International hackers and pubs being forced to shut early feature among the stories on Monday’s front pages.

The Sun says 40 million UK voters had their personal details accessed by Chinese hackers.

The Telegraph reports Whitehall sources believe China, Russia and Iran are fuelling disinformation about the Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express leads with the King’s Easter message, with Charles said to be eager to “provide reassurance” to the nation following Kate’s cancer announcement last week.

Costs and lack of customers is forcing a third of pubs to close early, according to the Daily Mirror.

Royal insiders believe the family will emerge stronger from the King and Kate’s health struggles, the Daily Mail says.

Metro reports almost £14 billion was donated to charity last year, a 9% increase from 2022.

A £760 million boost to nuclear defence spending features on the front of the i.

The Times says Britain’s leading universities receive most of their fees from foreign students.

Turning to international headlines, The Guardian leads with two suspects appearing in court over the Moscow attack which killed 137 people.

The Financial Times reports the US and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since 1960 in an effort to counter China.

And the Daily Star has joined a hunt for sunken treasure.