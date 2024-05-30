D-Day veteran, 99, calls on UK to be stronger against Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 99-year-old D-Day veteran has said he wishes the gains made during the Second World War had “lasted longer”, as he called on the UK to be stronger against Russia.

Mervyn Kersh arrived in Normandy aged 19, three days after the start of the D-Day invasion in June 1944, acting as a technical clerk for the Royal Army Ordinance Corps.

Mr Kersh, who lives in Cockfosters, north London, speaking ahead of the 80th anniversary of the landings, said he is “very pleased and satisfied” to have played his part.

However, he told the PA news agency: “I just wish the gains we made would have lasted longer than my lifetime because we’re going through the same ground again, and at this time it’s Russia that is the Germany of today, an aggressor.

“Nothing is being done except wagging a finger and saying ‘naughty, naughty’. Taking the money away from a few citizens is not going to stop Putin invading other countries.

“You don’t get peace by being weak. The first duty of any Government is to safeguard its citizens, before benefits and free medical aid and all the rest of it – the first place to spend money is on armaments.”

Mr Kersh urged young people to be “prepared” and “strong” if they want peace.

He said: “We’ve got to be ready (for) those that are liable to attack us and make them change their minds – you’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be free.”

The D-Day operation brought together the land, air and sea forces of the allied powers in what became the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

It is regarded as a success and began the process of ending the war in Europe.

Mr Kersh said he plans to be in France for the 80th anniversary commemorations, adding: “It was a memorable feat and it did achieve something – it destroyed Germany and liberated Europe.”