What does the UK import from Russia?
The number one import from Russia was oil, which was worth £4 billion
The UK imported goods from Russia worth a total of £10.3 billion in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This was the equivalent of 2% of the total value of all imported goods from around the world.
The number one import from Russia was oil, which was worth £4 billion – £3 billion of refined oil and £1 billion of crude oil.
Oil accounted for 39% of the value of all imports from Russia last year, followed by non-ferrous metals (14%) and gas (9%).
Smaller imports included wood and cork (2%); coal, coke and briquettes (2%); and mechanical machinery (1%).
Russia accounted for 13% of the value of the UK’s oil imports in 2021, behind Norway (31%) and the United States (16%).
Russia also accounted for 5% of the value of the UK’s gas imports last year – a long way behind Norway (74%), and also below the likes of Qatar (8%) and the United States (6%).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.