M&S halts shipments to Russian franchise stores

Marks & Spencer has halted shipments to its Russian business run by franchisees.

The retailer said it has stopped sending to stores, which are operated by Turkish franchise partners, “given the unfolding humanitarian crisis following the invasion of Ukraine”.

It is the latest brand to seek to sever ties with Russia following the invasion, with the likes of Boohoo, Ikea and H&M all announcing plans to stop Russian sales in recent days.

M&S has more than 40 franchise-run stores in Russia, with the majority of these based in Moscow.

In a statement, the London-listed retail company added: “We are doing everything we can to support the people of Ukraine, and in response to the growing refugee crisis we are building on our existing support for Unicef UK’s Ukraine appeal with a £1.5 million package to support the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and Unicef to help children and families in need.

“This is made up of a kickstart £500,000 donation to UNHCR with a further £500,000 for matched fundraising for all our global colleagues and double donations on Sparks transactions to support Unicef, and activation of till-point and online giving in the UK.

“We are also providing practical help through UNHCR, donating 20,000 units of coats and thermals for families in need, totalling a further £500,000.”