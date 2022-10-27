Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident

A spokeswoman said the DA would now begin a review of the information to make a ‘thoughtful, timely decision’ about whether to bring charges.

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 27 October 2022 21:05
Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
(PA Media)

The Santa Fe District Attorney has received the final report from the Sheriff’s Office into the incident on the Rust movie set, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A spokeswoman for the department said District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies would now begin a review of the information to make a “thoughtful, timely decision” about whether to bring charges in the case.

It comes less than a week on from the anniversary of the incident which took place on October 21, 2021.

Ms Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

Recommended

In a statement shared with the PA news agency on Thursday, a spokeswoman said the DA’s focus remained on “pursuing justice” in the case.

“Today, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies received the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative report on the Rust movie set incident,” the statement read.

“The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.

“As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

It comes following an undisclosed settlement between Baldwin and the cinematographer’s estate, which was announced earlier this month.

Lawyers representing Ms Hutchins’ husband Matthew and their son Andros sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers for wrongful death in February.

Recommended

The DA’s office previously said the settlement would have “no impact” on the ongoing criminal investigation.

Last week, Baldwin sharing a picture of Ms Hutchins on Instagram to mark the anniversary of her death, writing: “One year ago today…”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in